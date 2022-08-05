DirecTV’s $17M Class Action Settlement Over Debt Collection Appeals Seeks Approval

(Photo credit: Lost_in_the_Midwest/Shutterstock)

Overview of the DirecTV Class Action Settlement:

Who: DirecTV has agreed to a $17 million class action settlement with a class of consumers.

Why: The settlement was reached to end claims DirecTV used third-party companies to make automated debt collection phone calls to people who were not its customers.

Where: The class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in California.

DirecTV has agreed to pay $17 million to resolve claims that it sent pre-recorded debt collection phone calls to people who were not part of its customer base.

The settlement agreement was proposed to the court in May and, according to an unopposed motion for preliminary approval, could provide compensation in excess of $500 for each phone call.

DirecTV has been accused of using third-party debt collection companies, including Credit Management LP, to place debt collection robocalls on its behalf to people who did not consent to the calls and who did not were not customers of the company.

DirecTV settlement alleges debt collectors dialed approximately 220,000 unique wrong phone numbers

The estimated class for the class action settlement numbers in the hundreds of thousands with approximately 220,000 unique phone numbers that were dialed as the wrong numbers by debt collectors, according to the DirecTV settlement.

The proposed settlement will benefit individuals who have not been DirecTV customers since October 2004 but who have received a non-emergency automated debt collection telephone call from DirecTV, iQor Inc., Credit Management LP, Enhanced Recovery Co. Inc. and/or AFNI Inc.

Consumers who have received debt collection calls from iQor or Credit Management will be eligible to receive approximately $600 per phone call while individuals who have received calls from AFNI or Enhanced Recovery will receive approximately $300 per call, according to DirecTV regulations.

In June, DirecTV filed for the dismissal of a separate class action lawsuit accusing the company of spam his customers with unwanted marketing calls.

Have you received a wrongful debt collection call on behalf of DirecTV? Let us know in the comments!

Plaintiffs are represented by Jonathan D. Selbin, Douglas I. Cuthbertson, Daniel M. Hutchinson and Sean A. Petterson of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP; Michael J. Boyle Jr. and Jared W. Connors of Meyer Wilson Co. LPA: and Alexander H. Burke of Burke Law Offices LLC.

The Class Action Against DirecTV is Brown, et al. against DirecTV LLCCase No. 2:13-cv-01170, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

