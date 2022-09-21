DiligenceVault and Hamilton Lane partner for data collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DiligenceVault, a digital due diligence platform with a network of more than 12,000 asset owners, assignees and managers, today announced a new client partnership with Hamilton Lane, a leading global private markets investment firm with $832 billion in assets under management and oversight (as of June 30, 2022).

As the private markets investment landscape continues to expand, investment firms need new ways to accelerate and streamline the traditionally cumbersome and difficult process of finding investments and managing inbound opportunities. . Hamilton Lane has adopted DiligenceVault’s Opportunity Vault module to enhance systematic, data-driven capture of incoming investment opportunities, furthering Hamilton Lane’s commitment to delivering the best investment results in private markets.

Griff Norville, Managing Director, Hamilton Lane, said: “Technological innovation is a core value at Hamilton Lane. From investing in disruptive technologies and partnerships to developing innovative products, we strive to drive ourselves, our customers and the industry forward. We are excited to leverage DiligenceVault’s industry-leading due diligence technology as part of our ongoing efforts to deliver exceptional customer experiences globally.”

“We are delighted that Hamilton Lane has expanded its relationship with DiligenceVault by adopting our Opportunity Vault module. Rethinking the approach for new opportunities and pitches, and providing a modern, easy-to-use digital solution for asset managers and private equity firms to submit opportunities and proposals, Hamilton Lane will achieve greater efficiency while expanding the universe of managers to consider for investment,” said Bill Elcock, Head of Sales, Investor Solutions at DiligenceVault. .

About DiligenceVault

DiligenceVault believes in making due diligence possible for everyone by creating a new, data-driven standard for due diligence in the investment management industry. Today, over 50,000 users are leveraging the platform to digitize and streamline their due diligence framework, moving away from previously manual, error-prone and costly due diligence processes. Founded in 2014, DiligenceVault is backed by Goldman Sachs Growth Equity and offers a pledge of global support with teams in New York, Boston, London, India and Singapore.

For more information, visit: www.diligencevault.com

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to institutional and private investors worldwide. Dedicated exclusively to private markets by investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs more than 540 professionals operating in offices in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has over $832 billion in assets under management and supervision, made up of $108 billion in discretionary assets and over $724 billion in advisory assets, as of June 30, 2022. Hamilton Lane is specializes in creating flexible investment programs that provide clients with access to the full range of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies.

For more information, visit www.hamiltonlane.com.

