Developer changes brands and cleans up South Philly PES refinery

The Bellwether neighborhood is nothing like Philadelphia Energy Solutions – and it’s probably voluntary. The name is the latest change to the refinery complex.

Driving the news: Chicago-based real estate developer Hilco Redevelopment Partners on Monday unveiled its vision for the reallocation of the closed refinery site in South Philadelphia.

Why is this important: HRP undergoes massive environmental clean-up at the site for years to make the project a reality. It is expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars, the company told Axios.

The project will create 19,000 jobs over the next 15 years, HRP said.

Details: The 1,300-acre Bellwether District will serve as a commercial hub for Philadelphia, according to HRP, with logistics operations bringing goods and services from around the world.

Plans also call for the creation of four new city streets – two of which will be named after historic black Philadelphia figures: James Forden, businessman and abolitionist, and Frances Harper, one of the first black women to be released. in the country.

Go back: In June 2019, a massive explosion at the refinery – which was once the largest on the east coast – prompted the PES to file for bankruptcy.

The refinery, which operated for over 150 years, was the city’s largest stationary contributor to air pollution until it closed.

HRP bought the site for more than $ 225 million in June 2020 with a deal to clean up the property.

Benzene, a carcinogenic chemical, continued to flow from the refinery, with recent reports from last May. HRP said in June it had since removed benzene on site and was monitoring levels, WHY reported.

Between the lines: As part of its agreement, HRP is responsible for cleaning up contamination from September 2012.

The company is currently working on removing oil from underground and performing soil and groundwater testing, said Julianna Connolly, executive vice president of environmental remediation.

Once HRP completes the demolition of the refinery, the goal is to identify and remove or recycle the contaminated soil. The group also intends to level the ground at the site to raise it above flood levels.

Always, most of the soils on site will be coated under buildings, roads and parking lots.

To note : HRP said it would likely continue to recover oil once development is complete.

This will be built into the design and will mostly occur underground.

And after: HRP CEO Robert Perez told Axios the company hopes to sign its first tenants next year and open to some extent by 2023.