Debt collection software market giants’ spending will explode: Quantrax, Chetu, Temenos

The latest published study of the Global Debt Collection Software Market by AMA Research assesses the market size, trend and forecast to 2027.

Key players in this report include:

FICO (USA), Pegasystems Inc. (USA), Temenos AG (Switzerland), Experian PLC (Ireland), Chetu (USA), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (USA), EXUS ( United Kingdom), Sopra Banking (France), Quantrax Corporation (United States), Indus Software (India), Pamar Systems (United States), Intellect Design (India)

Definition:

In recent years, the adoption of digitization in the banking sector has increased sharply. This has led to increased awareness of easy banking and consumer debt globally. In addition to this, government legislation such as the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act (BAPCPA) has increased credit card debt and further accelerated the business growth of debt collection software. This software streamlines and manages collection and debt collection processes. Additionally, it increases the automation of banking software and helps overcome the limitations of existing database systems.

Market trends:

Rising global consumer debt will increase demand

Credit card debt is on the rise due to the Bankruptcy Protection Act of 2005

Market factors:

Growing demand for integrated banking software

Improved economic conditions led to improved cash flow

Eliminate concerns about legacy database systems

Market opportunities:

Growing need for a customer-centric approach to debt collection

Growing adoption of digitization for collection methods

Growing awareness of self-service models

The Global Debt Collection Software Market segments and market data breakdown are illustrated below:

by deployment (on-premises debt collection software, cloud-based debt collection software), service (consulting, implementation, training and support), type of organization (large enterprise, SMB), component (software, services), end user (collection agencies, financial companies, retail companies, law firms and government departments, others)

The Global Debt Collection Software Market report highlights insights regarding current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as offers business strategies to help stakeholders to make decisions that can help ensure the trajectory of earnings over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:

– The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

– North America (United States, Mexico and Canada)

– South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia and Australia).

