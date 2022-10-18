Debt Collection Software Market Expected to Grow High and Reach $6.8 Billion by 2027

According to the latest report from the IMARC group “Debt Collection Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global debt collection software market size reached US$3.6 billion in 2021. Looking ahead, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$6.8 billion in 2021. 2027, posting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the period 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any form.

Debt collection software represents a digital tool that automates the debt collection process. It helps manage customer accounts, customer interactions, accounting reviews, etc. Debt collection software can speed up collections, negotiate with key customers in collaboration with business leaders, identify and resolve disputes, facilitate communication between departments, and more. It also provides a dashboard for debt collectors and managers, saves time on routine or unproductive tasks, and speeds up debt collection. Debt collection software is widely used by different companies across the world to improve operational efficiency by providing greater coverage and seamless connectivity.

Impact of Covid-19:

Market trends:

Increasing levels of digitization in banking institutions are primarily driving the debt collection software market to eliminate bad debts and automate revenue cycles. Furthermore, the growing need for a secure and centralized platform easily accessible via smartphones or the web for use by banks and collection agencies is further catalyzing the growth of the market. Additionally, debt collection software is gaining traction in the healthcare industry to offer healthcare provider contact management, general document management, revenue cycle management, loan program administration patients, batch patient invoices and statements, an online patient portal, etc. important growth factor. Apart from this, increasing adoption of various cloud computing technologies to facilitate data and application sharing is expected to drive the debt collection software market over the forecast period.

debt collection software market Report Scope:

Report cover Details Market size value in 2021 US$3.6 billion Market forecast in 2027 US$6.8 billion Rate of growth CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for the estimate 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027

Breakdown by component:

Breakdown by deployment mode:

Breakdown by organization size:

Small and medium enterprises

Large companies

Breakdown by end user:

Financial institutions

Collection Agencies

Health care

Government

Telecom and utilities

Others

Market Breakdown by Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive landscape with a key player:

AgreeYa.com

Chetu Inc.

Debt

EbixCash Financial Technologies

Experian Information Solutions Inc.

Just Isaac Corporation

Katabat Corporation (Ontario network)

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

Pegasystems Inc.

Seikosoft

TietoEVRY

Trans Union LLC.

Main highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market trends

Market drivers and success factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value chain analysis

Complete mapping of the competitive landscape

