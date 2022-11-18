Debt collection services: legal aid against late payments

WDALAW

Legal aid against late payments

SANTO DOMINGO, DN, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, Nov. 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Most people would describe, and they do in the Dominican Republic, a debt collection lawyer as someone who is committed to collect money owed by another person. There are different types of debt collection services, but they all have one thing in common: they are responsible for collecting money, real estate, or personal property owed to a particular business or individual.

Over the years, interest in hiring collection lawyers for debt collection has grown. As a result, many people have found that money they thought was lost returns to their bank accounts and sometimes with additional amounts for damage compensation.

To clarify this concept, we asked the Lic. Francisco Manuel Lazala Puello, Debt Collections Attorney at WDA International Law Firm, and he told us that the Mandatory Collections Service, Judicial and Prejudicial Collections, help ensure that you receive all the money you deserve and also d on the other hand, they can help you pay off your debt in a way that fits your budget. Here are some things to know about compulsive debt collection services and how they can help you pay off debt.

What to know about debt collection? The first thing you need to know about compulsive collections and collection services in general is that it’s not always a bad thing. This can be extremely beneficial for both parties involved in the process. A compulsive collection lawyer, tasked with recovering the money that the delinquent debtor refuses to pay.

Debt in the Dominican Republic

Credit to the Dominican family facilitates immediate current consumption in the face of specific needs, but, in many cases, it can complicate their future well-being, if the debt is carried out in an irresponsible way, generating excessive indebtedness, in which the financial burden turns out to be onerous. This is where the debt collection service comes in where an expert lawyer stops the bleeding that these financial burdens mean for the benefit of both parties through a new agreement.

There is an international parameter frequently used to determine over-indebtedness, it is 50% of the monthly salary, relative to the amount of private debt or 80.0% of the total amount of the salary of workers, especially those who belong to the formal sector. segment. and total family credit.

About Debt

For some people in debt, they usually assume that debt is a terrible thing and should be avoided at all costs. However, this is not the case at all. There are thousands of businesses that use debt to their advantage by borrowing money from banks and private borrowers, as well as using supplier credit to finance their business operations.

The problem often stems from high interest rates on certain loans and the inability of certain businesses or individuals to meet said payments.

In general, compulsive collection begins in a friendly manner, with communications inviting payment of arrears and proposed payment arrangements by the collection attorney, who takes additional steps to attempt to collect the debt and depending on the reaction of the offending entity or person. , collection is intensified.