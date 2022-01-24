Debt collection fraud trial over, judge says no harm done

By Jeannie O’Sullivan (January 24, 2022, 2:55 PM EST) – A New Jersey state court judge has dropped a fraud lawsuit accusing Midland Funding LLC of illegally acquiring credit card accounts in default, finding that the suing consumer had failed to show how she was injured, according to a decision released Monday.

Jennifer Woo-Padva’s claim under the Consumer Fraud Act failed because the conduct she alleged in her complaint did not rise to the “level of deceit, fraud or misrepresentation relevant with the sale of goods or services” required for a claim under the statute, Superior Court Judge Robert C. Wilson said in his Jan. 21 decision in favor of Midland Funding, resolving the parties. .