Debt collection firm reports data breach affecting 657 vendors

According to a July 6 article by JD Supra, earlier this year debt collection firm Professional Finance Company, Inc. (PFC) based in Greeley, Colorado reported a data breach. At the time of the breach, the company was unaware of the magnitude of the incident, but based on recently released information, the breach affected 657 healthcare providers across the United States.

The article states that “While the exact number of patients affected by the breach remains unknown, this could be the biggest healthcare data breach of the year. According to the PFC, the breach resulted in the compromise of first and last names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, health insurance information, and medical treatment information. On May 5, 2022, PFC filed an Initial Notice of Breach and sent data breach letters to all affected parties. The company has since learned that the breach was larger than originally thought and has sent data breach letters to other patients. »

PFC provided a list of all affected healthcare practices, including Banner Health, Renown Health and DispatchHealth, more than 650 providers across the country have been affected.

Regarding the operation of PFC, “PFC is a debt collection company that works with other organizations to collect their accounts receivable,” the article states. “For example, once a health care provider determines that it is no longer in their best interests to continue trying to collect a debt, they sell the debt to PCF. To facilitate PFC’s ability to collect amounts owed, providers provide PFC with patient information. This is how PFC came into possession of the breached information.

PFC’s statement on the breach says the organization found no evidence that personal information was misused. PFC offers resources to help individuals protect their information, including access to free credit monitoring and identity theft protection through protection company Cyberscout.

The PFC statement also says individuals should follow the instructions in the notice they received in the mail regarding steps to take to protect themselves. PFC urges those potentially affected to remain vigilant by reviewing their financial account statements and monitoring free credit reports.