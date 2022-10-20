Debt collection agency lands role in UK’s favorite soap opera

Post views: 584

SKELMERSDALE, October 12, 2022 – Britain’s leading debt collection agency, Federal Management, has been approached for a key role in Coronation Street.

The Lancashire-based debt collection agency has been asked to read and review scripts for a future script in the UK’s longest-running soap opera.

Airing to millions of viewers in January 2023, the episode will feature a debt collection storyline involving some of the show’s favorite characters.

Corrie’s production team wanted to ensure that the gripping cobblestone storyline – featuring some of the main characters – would be as realistic as possible, so written under the expert direction of Federal Management.

But the producers and screenwriters remain tight-lipped about the actors involved in the thrilling episodes.

Federal Management Managing Director Marc Curtis-Smith said, “One of the main characters is going to be dealing with a debt issue, so we’ve been approached by the producers to verify the authenticity of the script and scenes.

“This involved ensuring that the writers used accurate industry terminology and that the facts used were legally correct. Some of our employees watch the show, so we were honored to have been asked for advice on the scripts.

Federal Management has also been recruited as an advisor for future screenwriting projects involving all forms of debt collection for the popular ITV show.

This isn’t the first time the federal executive has been called upon to help with fact-checking for television purposes.

The award-winning debt collection agency, established almost 20 years ago, has previously advised media producers on stories for various television presentations and documentaries.

His highly revered and professional debt collection services have been used by many high profile organizations as well as small businesses.

Having past and present clients, including Premier League football teams as well as major casinos in Mayfair, has helped Federal Management earn its reputation as the UK’s leading debt collection expert.