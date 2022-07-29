Data collection software increases efficiency and reduces downtime

Photo credit: Wintriss Controls Group

Wintriss Controls Group introduces new advanced features in its Overall Equipment Efficiency (OEE) and ShopFloorConnect data collection software. The latest ShopFloorConnect feature is said to provide manufacturers with increased efficiency and reduced downtime, including when remote monitoring is required. According to Wintriss, the software can significantly increase manufacturing capacity and profitability by identifying and quantifying excessive production losses and bottlenecks.

Advanced ShopFloorConnect OEE and data collection software collects downtime and production efficiency data from every machine, ranging from CNC machines to presses, manufacturing machines and more, across all areas of discrete manufacturing. Data is displayed in real time and essential manufacturing reports are produced, including detailed OEE reports in a variety of formats. At IMTS, Wintriss will showcase the new ShopFloorConnect PM Tracker, which tracks important machine preventive maintenance (PM) items by hours of operation or machine cycles, issues targeted alerts when an item requires PM, and tracks maintenance history. maintenance work for all machines.

ShopFloorConnect 6.0 also includes a new interactive Universal Application Program Interface (API) that allows users to quickly set up two-way data sharing with any ERP or MES software.

