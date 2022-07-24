CT consumers will get a refund from the payday loan collection agency

CONNECTICUT — The state’s banking department has reached a settlement with a consumer collection agency trying to collect payday loans that can’t be enforced in Connecticut.

Connecticut-licensed consumer collection agencies cannot collect on small loans (less than $15,000) from unlicensed non-exempt lenders, including those affiliated with tribes. Small loans made to Connecticut consumers by licensed or exempt lenders that charge more than 12% interest are illegal. Connecticut DOB has reached a consent order agreement with TruAccord Corp that will reimburse a total of $44,000 to 103 Connecticut consumers.