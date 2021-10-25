Colorado hospital rebounded after being on the verge of bankruptcy and closure

Nearly seven years ago, St. Vincent Health, based in Leadville, Colo., Was on the brink of bankruptcy and closure, an experience many rural hospitals struggle with. In September, it inaugurated its brand new facility, CBS Denver reported October 21.

“St. Vincent has literally reached a point where there was two weeks of funding left in the operating budget,” said CEO Brett Antczak. CBS Denver.

In the new 26,500 square foot facility, the hospital was able to bring back dermatology, ophthalmology, home health and palliative care.

There is also a new heated helipad, trauma rooms twice the size of the original, and rooms for hospital care.

St. Vincent was able to build the facility with a $ 17 million loan from the US Department of Agriculture, $ 4 million in private loans, and a $ 535,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.

Although he was able to build the micro-hospital, Saint-Vincent still encountered the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CBS Denver.

“We had several delays due to supply chain issues from a financial point of view, we thought it was better for us to use our operating budget to pay for our equipment, to pay for our furniture, so we don’t fund these coins, and we are very grateful to our partners with USDA and Colliers Bank who helped fund, ”Antczak told the station.