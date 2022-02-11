Cash Collections Representative with French from Johnson & Johnson Global Services | Expats.cz

Johnson & Johnson Global Services, the global shared services organization that supports Johnson & Johnson’s business, performs selected functional tasks consistently across all regions and industries using simplified and standardized end-to-end processes and advanced technology. . Johnson & Johnson Global Services’ vision is “to be trusted business partners who deliver increasing value by creating and sustaining world-class services at global standards that enable the power of Johnson & Johnson.”

Contract limited to 12 months.

Are you a French speaker motivated to explore the world of finance? Do you like working in an international team? Do you want to gain experience in finance or develop your current skills? If YES, please check all details below and feel free to apply directly. Because this team can offer very interesting, stimulating and diversified work!

The responsibilities and impact YOU will have:

Collection of funds for the region and assigned clients according to defined procedures and financial principles and legislation

Managing aging buckets

Selected Customer Accounts Tasks

Selected credit management tasks

Respond to specific questions from local organizations, customer service, audit, financial reconciliation and invoice processing groups and clarify situations as necessary

Produce routine reports and summaries for local and regional management

Meet dashboard metrics related to fundraising

Perform all I2C procedures as needed, in a timely manner

We would like to hear from you, if you have:

Strong telephone communication skills combined with customer orientation

Strong analytical skills

Fluency in French (written and oral) and good level of English (written and oral)

Self-employed, only occasionally requiring supervision

Ability to resolve difficult situations using own judgment and initiative

Attention to detail, especially numbers, dates

Experience in a similar position in finance/accounting/customer service

This is what awaits YOU at J&J:

An opportunity to be part of a global market leader.

A dynamic and inspiring work environment.

Many opportunities to work on challenging projects and assignments.

An opportunity to participate in employee engagement activities on a voluntary basis based on your individual preferences

Opportunities for personal and professional development.

Many benefits (benefits are governed by an internal policy which contains all the details regarding the right and conditions of benefits.)

For more than 130 years, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) has been part of our cultural fabric at Johnson & Johnson and embedded in the way we do business every day. Our commitment to respecting the dignity and diversity of all is anchored in our Credo.

We know that our business success depends on having the best talent in a workforce that reflects the diverse markets we serve around the world and an inclusive culture that values ​​different perspectives and life experiences. .

That’s why, at Johnson & Johnson, we strive to create an inclusive environment where diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences are valued and each of our employees feels like they belong and can reach their potential. It doesn’t matter who they are.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Johnson & Johnson means “You Belong”!