Cash collection agent robbed of almost Rs 7 lakh in Noida

A money collector was robbed of nearly Rs 7 lakh in Noida on Monday, according to police. The incident happened on Monday afternoon after the officer was attacked and assaulted by unidentified bicycle attackers, police said. The victim was identified as Pramod Kumar Sahni who works for CMS Infosys, they added.

“We have received reports that a debt collector was robbed while he was near the Mahagun Mezzaria company which falls under the Sector 113 police station. Three people who were on a black motorbike rammed him and took away the bag full of money. Teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused,” said Rajesh S, DCP Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The bag contained Rs 6.8 lakh in cash as the victim picked up the money in Ghaziabad earlier. At first glance, it appears that the accused had followed Sahni as he carried the money. The accused argued with the victim as they quickly took the bag away, police said.

A CCTV clip shows the accused fleeing on a bicycle while another joins them on foot. Sahni attempted to chase the accused but failed.

Three teams have been formed which trace the movement of the accused through different screenshots. A robbery case has been filed against the unknown accused at the Sector 113 Police Station.