Cach LLC: How to Beat This Collection Agency

If you're being harassed by debt collectors, you may feel overwhelmed and anxious. You may be worried that they are doing something to harm your credit and financial well-being. But there is light at the end of the tunnel. You have rights when contacted by a debt collection company, and there are ways to fight back if they escalate the situation and take legal action.

Is Cach LLC threatening to sue me for an unpaid debt?

If you’ve received a letter or phone call from Cach LLC, a company you’ve never heard of, you might be surprised, even shocked. However, there is no need to worry. This company buys unpaid debts from major creditors and financial institutions for pennies on the dollar and then tries to collect the entire debt. If they are successful, Cach LLC makes a significant profit. So, if you received a call from this company, it is likely that it bought your outstanding debt from another creditor.

If you are harassed by collection agents or facing a collection action, don't give up. Take action. Consumers who are being hounded by debt collectors and sued for debt can take steps to understand the process and protect their rights against a debt collection company.

The best way to fight Cach LLC

If you’re being sued by a creditor, it’s because they think you owe them money. They will file a formal complaint against you, which will state how much they think you owe – including interest, late fees, attorney’s fees and court costs. If you do not agree that you owe this money, you will have to go to court and defend yourself.

Once Cach LLC files the complaint, you will receive the complaint and a summons to court. It’s important to respond to the invitation writing and filing your response to the complaint.

If you choose to ignore the complaint filed against you by Cach LLC, they may file a motion seeking default judgment. If the court grants this judgment, Cach LLC may:

If you are looking to protect your money, one option is to freeze your bank account

Garnish your winnings

If you want to protect your property, put a lien on it

Don’t be the one to let this happen. Respond to the complaint and act now.

Affirmative Defenses Raised Against Cach LLC Complaint

If you are being sued by Cach LLC for unpaid debts, you should take the opportunity to point out the ways in which their court case lack. Remember that in a debt collection case, it is up to the creditor to prove that you actually owe the amount of money they are claiming. So make sure that Cach LLC provides evidence to support their claims. This could include documents showing:

You are solely responsible for repaying the debt

The debt collector can take legal action against you if you don’t pay what you owe

The amount you owe is stated in the complaint from Medicredit

If Cach LLC does not have the necessary evidence to back up their claims, then you may be successful in your legal action against them.

If a debt collector sues you after the statute of limitations expires, you may be able to have the case dismissed. The statute of limitations is the time a person has to bring a lawsuit against another person or company. If the facts of your case show that the debt collector sued after the statute of limitations expired, you can file a motion asking the court to dismiss the case. Crixeo can help you with this process and complete the necessary documents.