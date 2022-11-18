Booming segments of the payday loan market; Investors looking for stunning growth: Speedy Cash, OppLoans, Ace Cash Express, Money Mart

This press release was originally issued by SBWire

The latest published Payday Loans Market Research has assessed the future growth potential of the Payday Loans market and provides useful insights and statistics on the structure and size of the market. The study includes analysis of market shares and profiles of players such as CashNetUSA (USA), Speedy Cash (USA), Approved Cash Advance (USA), Check n' Go (USA ), Ace Cash Express (US), Money Mart (US), LoanPig (UK), Street UK (UK), Peachy (UK), Satsuma Loans (UK), OppLoans (United States).

Definition: Payday loans are small, short-term, unsecured loans that borrowers promise to repay on their next paycheck or regular income. Loans are typically $500 or less than $1,000 and mature within two to four weeks of receiving the loan and are usually priced at a flat rate, which means finance charges for the borrower. These unsecured loans have a short repayment period and are called payday loans because the term of a loan generally matches the payday period of the borrower. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, in 2017 there were 14,348 payday loan storefronts in the United States. About. 80% of payday loan seekers borrow again to pay off a previous payday loan. Payday loan regulations are the strictest in the Netherlands.

Market opportunities:

Growing adoption of payday lending in developing countries

Market trends:

~43% use 6 or more installment loans per year and 16% use more than 12 small loan products per year

Payday loans are an attractive alternative to popular credit cards

Market factors:

A growing number of payday loan users in North America and payday loans are only legal in 36 US states

Growing use of Quick Cash for emergencies

The global payday loans market segments and market data breakdown are illustrated below:

by type (one hour, instant online, cash advance), request (mortgage or rent, food and groceries, regular expenses (utilities, car payment, credit card bill or prescription drugs), unexpected expenses (expenses emergency medical services), others), Reimbursement period (up to 14 days, 1-2 months, 3-4 months, more than 4 months), end user (men, women)

The Global Payday Loans Market report highlights insights regarding current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as offers business strategies to help stakeholders make sound decisions that can help ensure the trajectory of earnings over the forecast years.

Netherlands: Payday lenders must now acquire the appropriate license to operate and must comply with the maximum interest rate of the bank prime rate plus 12%. In 2013 and 2014, the Dutch government enforced this legislation in two landmark court cases in which it fined two companies found to be operating outside these regulations – this included a $2.2 million fine ( 2 million euros) to betaaldag.nl for failing to comply with tariff restrictions. and Canada: British Columbia has the strictest set of regulations: lenders cannot legally charge more than $15 per $100 for a two-week payday loan, and penalties for returned checks or debits pre-authorized are capped at $20.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia and Australia).

Report objectives

-To carefully analyze and forecast the Payday Loans market size by value and volume.

-Estimating the market shares of the main payday loan segments

– To present the Payday Loans market development in different parts of the world.

To analyze and study the micro markets in terms of their contributions to the Payday Loans market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-Offer accurate and useful details on factors affecting Payday Loans growth

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies employed by leading companies operating in the Payday Loans market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments and product launches.

Answers to key questions

How feasible is the payday loan market for a long-term investment?

What are the factors influencing the demand for payday loans in the near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors on the growth of the Global Payday Loans Market?

What are the recent regional market trends and how successful are they?

