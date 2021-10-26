Attorney General’s Office Looks Into Park Purchase | New

The US bankruptcy court for western Pennsylvania does not have jurisdiction to determine whether the Conneaut Lake Park purchase contract may have been violated, according to a case filed Monday by the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office.

Even though the U.S. bankruptcy court found it still has jurisdiction, residents and owners of the amusement park who want that court to intervene do not have standing under Pennsylvania law, according to the record.

In September, residents and owners of Conneaut Lake Park wrote to U.S. Judge Jeffery Deller alleging that Keldon Holdings LLC had violated its contract to purchase the park. Keldon Holdings LLC bought the park from the Conneaut Lake Park trustees for $ 1.2 million on March 2 in a U.S. bankruptcy court hearing before Deller.

Deller subsequently ordered the trustees of Conneaut Lake Park and Keldon Holdings to file responses to the allegations. The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office has also been asked to file a written response because the state has the ability to protect people who are legally unable to act on their own behalf.

The Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park are the non-profit corporation that oversaw the operations of the amusement park. The trustees filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December 2014 to reorganize her debts and needed the approval of the U.S. bankruptcy court for any sale.

In September 2016, the bankruptcy court approved Chapter 11 of the Trustees, which provided for the ability of Pennsylvania, through the Attorney General’s Office, to enforce a pre-existing “charitable use restriction” that s ‘applied to specific property plots and to file a complaint to ensure charitable assets were not improperly diverted from their charitable purpose.

Bankruptcy court approval of the sale required public access to park ownership to continue. Some parts of the property have deed restrictions requiring it to be open to the general public.

The sale to Keldon included the amusement park and its rides, the water park, the beach, the Conneaut hotel, the Camperland campground and all active leases on assets such as the hotel and the water system. of the park.

The record from Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office indicates in the sale agreement between the trustees at Keldon, Keldon acknowledged that the property was subject to a “public use” provision in the deed, which read:

“In trust, however, for the use of the general public forever, subject, however, to the rules and regulations relating to the use of said land which will be known as” Parc du lac Conneaut “as it may be established from time to time by the Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park, Inc., and their successors; and more specifically, in part for use as a public amusement park and the like, and in part for use as public park with an open park and the like, and partly for the use of public buildings and the like, forever; And furthermore, in addition specifically, partly for public access and the use of Lake Conneaut and the shores of the lake, for swimming and boating and the like, forever; And furthermore, for others like and for similar and related public purposes; all forever. ”

The sales contract also included a clause that any legal action to resolve a dispute under the sales contract would be filed in Crawford County court, according to the attorney general’s file.

The Attorney General’s filing notes The Trustees Chapter 11 on how to file bankruptcy was closed by the bankruptcy court on July 7, 2021.

Letters sent to bankruptcy court in September by residents and park owners claim that access to their properties was restricted by Keldon who erected fences across the right-of-way. Residents and homeowners have also reported problems with water services and streets.

However, the attorney general’s record indicates that residents cannot apply to bankruptcy court to enforce the requirements of Pennsylvania law simply because the requirements were reflected in the order approving the sale of the park to Keldon.

Indeed, the agreement approved by the (bankruptcy) court specifically stated that ‘any dispute’ arising therefrom should be ‘continued in a competent court’ sitting in Crawford County, ‘according to the attorney general’s file. “If the (bankruptcy) court were to adopt the interpretation of its order advanced by the residents, there would be no conceivable end to its jurisdiction to oversee the implementation and enforcement of state law. at Conneaut Lake Park. ”

The attorney general’s record shows that the sales contract between the trustees and Keldon does not give residents any status in federal bankruptcy court because they are not parties to it.

“The terms of the agreement are governed by Pennsylvania law,” the file said. “Under Pennsylvania law, an individual who is not a party to a contract cannot enforce its terms without showing that both contracting parties intended that individual to be a third party beneficiary.”

The record indicates that “because the residents did not demonstrate that the Trustees and Keldon intended to provide them with enforceable contractual rights at the time of signing the agreement, they would not be entitled to a remedy even. whether that (bankruptcy) court had jurisdiction to consider their arguments. ”

The case adds that Pennsylvania will continue to monitor the situation regarding the park “to ensure that charitable assets are not inappropriately diverted for the charitable purposes reflected in the deed, contract (of sale) and order. that (bankruptcy) court approving the transfer of those assets from the debtor (trustee) to Keldon. ”

The record indicates that if legal action becomes necessary in the future, Pennsylvania will file and comply with applicable legal requirements.

