Attorney General James Shuts Down Illegal Debt Collection Company Operating in WNY

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) – New York Attorney General Letitia James is shutting down an illegal debt collection business operating in western New York.

The AG has a deal with Buffalo-based debt collector Andrew Fanelli and his companies – Northwood Asset Management Group LLC, Pinnacle Asset Recovery Group LLC, and Koalaty Pay LLC – that permanently bans them from any future debt collection.

Fanelli is also required to dissolve all of its companies within six months and $ 1.2 million must be paid to the OAG in restitution and penalties.

According to the AG, call tapes revealed that collectors working for these companies used illegal tactics to collect debts, including bogus threats of criminal action, wage garnishment, license suspension. lead and prosecution.

New Yorkers can be confident that I will always stand up for our most vulnerable, especially when their wallets are at risk. While illegal debt collectors have used Buffalo as a center of operations for illicit conduct for years, we continue to fight and shut these businesses down one by one. The illegal behavior perpetrated by Andrew Fanelli and his companies has defrauded consumers, but this deal will put an end to their illegal behavior, once and for all. I encourage anyone who may have fallen victim to these deceptive debt collectors to immediately file a claim with our office to recover what was illegally taken from them. – AG James

The attorney general said any consumer who is the subject of Northwood Asset Management Group’s illegal tactics may be entitled to a restitution. You can file a complaint with the OAG regional office in Buffalo here.