Atlanta-based debt collection company banned from industry | New

ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta-based debt collection firm Critical Resolution Mediation LLC and its owners will soon be banned from the industry, according to a press release from the Federal Trade Commission.

According to the FTC, the company and its agents threatened consumers with arrest and imprisonment and attempted to collect debts that consumers did not actually owe.

The FTC said employees will regularly identify themselves as law enforcement officers, lawyers, mediators and process servers.

In addition to being banned from debt collection activity, defendants are also prohibited from representing themselves as lawyers or as an affiliate of a law firm. They are also prohibited from making misleading claims when selling a product or service.

The company is also required to destroy all consumer information available to it within 30 days and prevent them from taking advantage of that information in any way.

In addition, they are required to pay more than $ 266,000 to the commission as part of the settlement. The total monetary judgment of over $ 3 million is partially suspended from this payment due to the defendants’ inability to pay. If it turns out that the defendants have misrepresented their financial situation, the full amount of the judgment will be immediately due.