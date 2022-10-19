Andaman launches online marine catch data collection

Tirupati, Oct 19 (UNI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman offered prayers at the temple of Goddess Padmavathi Ammavari in Tiruchanoor near here on Wednesday evening.
Kakinada, Oct 19 (UNI) Kakinada District Collector Kritika Shukla said an action plan is being developed to prevent submergence of the end zones below Yeleru when the waters of reservoir flood.
Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19 (UNI) Union State Minister for Food Processing and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the Jal Jeevan mission project in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district.
Hyderabad, Oct 19 (UNI) The Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Committee celebrated the 32nd Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Day at the historic Charminar on Wednesday.
Chennai, 19th Oct (UNI) Cancellation of May 2018 Thoothukudi
police fire on anti-sterlite protesters in which 13 people
were killed in a ‘blood-chilling’ incident ensuring action
against errant officials, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin
told the State Assembly today that errant officials named in
the report of the commission of inquiry would be sanctioned, while
announcing additional compensation of Rs five lakh to
deceased families.
