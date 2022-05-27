allpay strengthens its collection offer after announcing a partnership with Payzone

allpay has announced a partnership with Payzone adding an additional 12,500 stores across the UK where customers can now pay their bills in cash. The Herefordshire-based payments company was already able to offer cash collection through the Post Office and PayPoint networks. By adding Payzone, their cash offer is now available to 99% of urban residents and 95% of rural residents.

With its existing partnerships with major retailers such as Tesco Express, Londis, Nisa, Premier Stores and Costcutter, and over 30 years of experience in the bill payment industry, the Payzone network is growing stronger and demand for cash payments remains. strong. In its recent annual consumer survey, allpay revealed that cash continues to be the preferred method of payment for a significant number of payees, accounting for an average of 11% for each bill payment.

Luke Jones, Principal Market Intelligence and Strategy Analyst at allpayexplained: “Earlier this year, we surveyed 1,000 people across the UK, with different family statuses. The results revealed that fewer social tenants were fully confident in managing their money and paying for their household bills. As many businesses move towards a cashless society, the reliance on cash by many demonstrates its value in the social tenant space.”

The survey then revealed that 12.8% of social rent payments over the past 12 months were made in cash, with 50% in commercial offices; often cited as an expensive source for organizations to maintain.

The addition of Payzone to the allpay cash network builds on allpay’s commitment to financial inclusion, aiming to provide the most flexible proposition to social tenants and beyond, eliminating the need for internal fund.

Tony Killeen, CEO and owner of allpay said: “Our relationship with La Poste has grown steadily over the past 25 years. With the addition of Payzone, we continue to build for the future, meeting the needs of our customers and their customers who want to use the flexibility of cash as a payment option. This is why I created allpay and being able to partner with like-minded organizations that have customers at the heart of what they do makes it a perfect fit for us as we continue to move forward at a steady pace. We see the impact of cash and how it will support social inclusion for the foreseeable future, and therefore this is strategically seen as a progressive step for allpay and our customers.

Simon Lambert, commercial director of Payzone, said: “As we know, these are exceptionally difficult times for families, individuals and vulnerable people across the country, as energy prices continue to climb and private rents in Great Britain continue to rise. Britain are growing at the fastest rate ever recorded. Many households are feeling the pressure of the cost of living. To help support these customers, I am delighted to announce this new partnership between allpay and Payzone, and it comes at the perfect time for these consumers, providing them with 12,000 additional convenient Payzone locations to pay a wide variety of utility bills. and housing. on the strong base of 500 allpay customers.