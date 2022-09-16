Tampa’s Favorite Band Logo Orlando Life Connection Church Debt Collection Agency in Tampa Collection Agency in Tampa Tampa Collection Agency

A Tampa collection agency employee will teach a free financial literacy course in Orlando on September 17, 2022

Do you struggle to manage your money and stay in control of your finances? In this seminar, you will learn proven money management principles from our keynote speaker. » —LCC official

ORLANDO, FL, USA, Sept. 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Tampa’s favorite group chief information, compliance and development officer draws on more than 20 years of experience in the industry and will be leading a free 4-hour workshop Saturday at Life Connection Church near Goldenrod, just south of the East-West Highway (408). This event will be both an in-person event and a live-streamed event, allowing participation from anywhere. Additionally, the event is open to anyone interested in learning more about financial literacy and improving their financial decision-making. Students, young adults, parents and grandparents are all welcome. Anyone who attends does not need to be a member of a church. This extraordinary opportunity is just another example of The Preferred Group of Tampa’s (a Tampa collection agency) service, dedication and support to its community and ministry.

“Are you having trouble managing your money and keeping control of your finances? Do you think it’s too complicated, but are you ready to learn? said the leader of Life Connection Church, “In this seminar, you will learn proven money management principles from our keynote speaker.”

Registration will begin around 9:30 a.m. (EST) and Life Connection Church (LCC) Women’s Ministries will serve a light lunch to in-person attendees. Anyone can RSVP on the Life Connection Church event page.

This event will also be streamed live from the Life Connection Church website event page; however, anyone interested will still need to register. The Life Connection Church event page will show the live stream once it has started. One can also download the app to watch and listen on any electronic device. Search “LCC Orlando” in Apple or Google Play Store. Be sure to invite your friends, family, and even other churches to join you.

Originally formed as the Philippine International Christian Church in 1992, Life Connection Church Orlando is now a multicultural church with services in 3 different expressions: English, Filipino (Tagalog), and Spanish! For more information about Life Connection Church Orlando, please visit ficcorlando.com or call (407) 382-1016. Additionally, one can visit the Life Connection Church Orlando site at 2550 S. Goldenrod Road Orlando, FL 32822.

Preferred Collection and Management Services and Tampa Preferred Group are family, community, faith-based, and values-based organizations passionate about helping further the mission by providing much-needed revenue collection on extended claims for all types of businesses. from medical companies to basic service companies. For more information regarding the Preferred Group of Tampa and Preferred Collection and Management Services Inc., please visit www.preferredgroupoftampa.com or call (800) 741-0802. Additionally, Tampa’s favorite band’s new location can be visited at 8875 Hidden River Parkway, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33637.

Tampa Collection Agency Five Star Review