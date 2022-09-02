Tampa’s Favorite Band Logo Tampa Collection Agency Tampa Team Favorite Group Debt Collection Agency in Tampa Tampa Team Favorite Group

Tampa’s Favorite Group, a collection agency in Tampa, Florida, announced that it is handling common debt collection complaints.

Collection agents will never be popular, but we want to make sure people are treated honestly and fairly. —David Kelley

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, Sept. 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Tampa’s Favorite Band, a Tampa, Florida collection agency, announced that it is handling common debt collection complaints. They are aware of the fact that they are not too popular with the general public; however, they are committed to providing their services in an honest and reliable manner, which should not give rise to any complaints. They do this by ensuring that their collection tactics are always legal and customers do not feel harassed. In this way, the companies that obtain their services are also assured that they will maintain the goodwill of their customers.

David Kelley of The Preferred Group of Tampa says, “Debt collection complaints are unfortunately the biggest complaint in the country. It’s also because people are more empowered to complain. Although we don’t like the fact that our industry has gotten such a bad reputation, we use these complaints to improve the services we provide to our clients.Collectors will never be popular, but we want to make sure people are treated honestly and fairly.

2016 was the first year debt collection in Tampa, Florida and the United States received more complaints than identity theft. As such, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has placed the industry on its radar. They have also put in place stronger policies and procedures to combat illegal debt collection practices. In fact, in 2015 the FTC launched Operation Collection Protection, and some 130 debt collection agencies across the country were found to be using illegal practices.

Tampa’s favorite band, however, prides itself on never using illegal collection tactics. This is why they have distinguished themselves as a reliable medical collection agency in Tampa, FL and other service industries. In the world of medical collecting, in particular, sensitivity is very important, because the people involved are often in very difficult situations. “Our agency has a long track record of success operating professionally,” adds David Kelley. “We’ve been in business for over 35 years in one of the most regulated industries in the country.”

For more information about The Preferred Group of Tampa, please visit www.preferredgroupoftampa.com or call (800) 741-0802. Additionally, Tampa’s favorite band’s new location can be visited at 8875 Hidden River Parkway, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33637.

