7th Circle Relaunches the lawsuit for debt collection against a law firm

By Sarah Jarvis (May 23, 2022, 7:49 p.m. EDT) – The Seventh Circuit has revived a class action lawsuit brought by a man who claims a debt collection law firm sent him misleading letters, alleging that the court District moved too quickly in dismissing his case for allegedly not arguing an actual injury.
The appeals panel noted in a groundbreaking opinion filed Friday that plaintiff Unensaikhan Chuluunbat alleged that a misleading letter from Weltman Weinberg & Reis Co. LPA prompted him to withdraw a settlement offer after defaulting on his credit card debt, and that he had instead suffered interest on his debt to accumulate at a high rate. While the trial court found…
