5 ways to avoid falling victim to fake debt collection scams

Nearly 2,000 consumers who were defrauded to pay debts they did not owe are getting their money back.

More than $1 million, an average of $516 for each payment, is being returned to victims via PayPal or a postal check, the Federal Trade Commission recently announced. “Consumers will get back all the money they lost to scammers,” the FTC noted.

The phantom debt collection scheme – which used names such as GAFS Group, Global Mediation Group and Mediation Services – pressured consumers to pay fake debts by threatening to take legal action against them.

If you know your rights and financial situation, you’re less likely to be duped by a similar scheme, according to Bruce McClary, senior vice president of memberships and communications at the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.

But if you don’t, you might be liable to hand over your money.

“If you’re not aware of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and you’re not aware of your rights as a consumer, it would be very easy for a scammer to bring up all kinds of scenarios that scare you out of your mind,” McClary said.

These five steps can help prevent this scenario.