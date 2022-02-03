🌱 Harmful debt collection + Moda hides behind Kotek

Happy Friday all! The end of the week always gives me energy and warms me inside. Oh wait, that’s my coffee. Well, let’s see what the day brings.

Cloudy skies with a few showers later in the day and highs of 47.

Portland Trail Blazers: “”The bolder young girls and women see us being, the more I think it will empower other women and young girls to dream big and pursue what they want” – @coachednieshacurry Happy National Girls and Women in Sport Day! ” (Instagram)

Oregon Historical Society: "OHS is saddened to learn of the passing of former Portland Mayor Bud Clark at the age of 90. John Elwood "Bud" Clark, Jr. is born in Idaho in 1931 and moved with his family to Oregon in 1937. Later he attended Vanport College (now Portl…"

As the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent increase in homelessness exacerbated the problem of garbage being dumped on public property, Metro RID Patrol Cleaning Services respond to the call of 'taking out the trash.' In a recent publication, Metro stated, "RID Patrol cleans up dumped or abandoned dumps. It also investigates evidence found in dumped garbage and eyewitness accounts of dumping incidents on public or private property." (KOIN)

It’s your Friday, my friends. May it be a fun and relaxing weekend. I’ll be back tomorrow to tell you about your Saturday in Portland. Now I think I’ll have another coffee.

— Dominique Anaïa

About Me: Physician, educator, and now writer/artist, just chilling out in Portland, OR with my wife, our ferrets, chickens, and goats.